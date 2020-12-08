NDDOT asking for the community’s input on planned developments to ND highway 23

Construction is set to begin in summer of 2022.

NORTH DAKOTA – North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s input on proposed improvements to state Highway 23 in western North Dakota.

The department says the new developments come as a safety precaution for drivers.

Joshua Kueber with the DOT says there has been an increase in traffic in recent years.

A big part of the increased traffic was due to the oil boom.

There are plans to increase visibility for drivers as well as a 12 foot expansion to include an eastbound left turn lane.

“Destination lighting is also proposed for the intersection and destination lighting is used to alert the drivers to the presence of the intersection and can also act as a navigation reference point,” says the Consultant Project Manager at the North Dakota Department of Transportation Joshua Kueber.

