NDSU investigating another case of “potential hate speech”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In an email to students, faculty and staff, North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani says the school is investigating “potential hate speech incident involving an email that has been posted on social media.”

Bresciani says the email has been referred to NDSU’s equity office for investigation. His statement did not say anything regarding what was said in it.

Bresciani adds the university’s crisis task force will have a meeting on Wednesday to discuss future campus communications involving hate speech.

“This is a complicated question involving multiple federal laws and the first amendment, and I look forward to the discussion. I understand that hate speech incidents can make our students, faculty and staff of color feel unsafe. I want to remind all of our campus community members that our NDSU police force regularly patrols campus. In addition, please remember that NDSU provides an escort service, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, the NDSU provides the Pathlight security app. You can find information about the app here,” Bresciani said in a statement.

“I want to reiterate that NDSU stands against hate speech. It has no place in the NDSU community. Each of our students, faculty and staff of color are important members of our community, and they deserve to study, work and live in safety,” Bresciani added.