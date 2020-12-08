NSIC Modifies Basketball Schedules

Conference to play single-gender located games

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The NSIC is shaking things up and modifying the upcoming season’s basketball schedule. Schools will now play games as single gender sites.

MSUM and Crookston still play the same opponents from the originally scheduled match-ups, however one team — hosts and the other hits the road.

For the first weekend of games slated for January 2nd and 3rd both women’s teams will travel while the men play at home.

All tip-off times are still to be announced.