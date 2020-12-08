Shanley QB Mattern Commits to St. John’s

Finished season with over 2,000 yards passing

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley quarterback, Cooper Mattern, is taking his talents to Collegeville and St John’s football this fall.

Mattern finished his senior season as the top quarterback in the state of North Dakota after throwing for over 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaging just under 258 yards per game.

QB1 led the Deacons to the Class AAA State Quarterfinals before falling to the eventual state champions, Bismarck Century.

The Johnnies finished atop the MIAC in 2019 and lost in the DIII semifinals.