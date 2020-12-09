Fargo PD reminding everyone to make sure to lock up their vehicles this winter

Leaving your car unlocked leaves you susceptible to theft

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police is reminding everyone “Mr. Thief” doesn’t sleep during the cold winter months.

It’s not uncommon to leave your car unlocked and running during the winter.

These are the top targets for car theft.

To keep yourself from being a victim, make sure to be cautious and to lock your car doors.

If you have any valuables or packages in your car, keep them out of sight.

Even if you’re running inside for a quick errand, double check you’re taking these steps.

“Stolen vehicles, theft from motor vehicles and theft of packages are all crimes of opportunity. So, all it takes is the wrong person or the right person, however you want to put it, in that area at the right time. Someone sees that opportunity and capitalizes on it. So, we can prevent these crimes by taking away those opportunities,” says Fargo PD’s Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker.

Fargo Police says it’s always a hit or miss on if the vehicle will even be recovered.

If it is, it probably won’t be in the same condition you last saw it in.