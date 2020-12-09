Moorhead’s Feeney, Barnesville’s Tonsfeldt Highlight Finalists for Mr. Minnesota Football

Two of ten finalists in the state

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota Football Coaches Association names its ten finalists for Mr Minnesota football recognizing the top senior players in the state. Barnesville quarterback Adam Tonsfeldt and Moorhead quarterback Trey Feeney are two of the 10 finalists.

Tonsfeldt led the Trojans to an undefeated season winning section 8AA.

Feeney led the state in passing yards, completions and touchdowns with 36 on the way to an undefeated season and taking home the Class 5A title. QB1 is on his way to the University of North Dakota in the fall.