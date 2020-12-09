NDSU Women’s Basketball Ranked 16th in College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll

Bison are off to 3-0 start to the season

FARGO, N.D — It was a big week of wins for North Dakota State women’s basketball and their earning the national recognition for it.

The Bison are ranked 16th in the latest mid-major top 25 poll after wins over Northern Iowa and Wisconsin-Green Bay. Green Bay was ranked 10th going into their match up and NDSU knocked them off twice.

The team is back in action this Saturday at Iowa State on ESPN+. Tip is at noon.