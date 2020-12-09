St. Paul Saints to become Twins’ Triple-A affiliate in 2021

Decision made official Wednesday

The St. Paul Saints will leave independent baseball and become the Minnesota Twins’ new Triple-A, minor league affiliate starting next season, both teams announced Wednesday.

The Twins said on Wednesday they had extended affiliate invitations to four minor league teams: Saints, Wichita Wind Surge, Cedar Rapids Kernels and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. If they accept, the minor league teams would become the Twins’ Triple-A, Double-A, Single-A and low Single-A affiliates respectively, according to a news release.

The Saints confirmed in their own release they had accepted the Twins’ invitation.

“The opportunity to combine two iconic brands in promoting the game, both on and off the field, was something that was impossible to turn down,” Saints Chairman Marv Goldklang said in a statement.

As the Twins Triple-A affiliate, the Saints will play a longer season than they did as an Independent Club with games beginning in April and extending until September.

The Saints assured fans that although the Twins will be in charge of players and staff, the game experience at CHS Field will not change with the new partnership.

“We have long admired the creative excellence of Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and their team in making the Saints one of America’s most successful minor league brands,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement. “We are incredibly excited for Minnesota baseball fans who can now watch some of their favorite Twins prospects wearing the Saints uniform while playing at gorgeous CHS Field. Simply put, this historic Twins-Saints partnership is great for baseball in the Twin Cities and beyond.”

The Saints’ 2021 schedule and information on tickets will be released in the coming days and weeks, the team said.