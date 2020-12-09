UND Women’s Basketball Cancels Trip to Old Dominion

Second road trip canceled this season due to COVID-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota women’s basketball had a planned road trip to take on Old Dominion on Friday. That match-up has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing issues with in the Hawks program.

It’s the second cancellation for UND this season who could not play their opener against Chicago State.

The Fighting Hawks are planning on scheduling another game on Friday to make up for the loss.