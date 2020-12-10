Amy Olson Records Hole-in-one; Leads After Day One of U.S. Women’s Open

Has one shot lead

HOUSTON, Texas — There have only been 28 birdies in the history of the U.S. Women’s Open and Oxbow native, Amy Olson, is one of them after acing the par 3 16th hole in round one of the tournament.

It turned the NDSU Golf alum’s day around going from one over par to one under and then finishing the last 10 holes with three birdies giving her the lead at four under. The former Bison owns that lead by one shot with a three way tie for second.

Seeking her first win, its the second time this season Olson has lead a major after day one. The last time coming at the Women’s Open Championship in August.

Olson tees off for round two at 10:06 tomorrow.