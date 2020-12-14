Amy Olson Falls One Shot Short of First Major in Emotional Final Round

Lost her father-in-law; father of NDSU Linebackers coach, Grant, on Saturday night

HOUSTON – Oxbow native Amy Olson fell one shot short of history Monday afternoon finishing second at the U.S. Women’s Open in what would’ve been her first win and first major championship on the LPGA Tour.

Heading in to the final round, Olson learned that her father-in-law, Lee Olson, father of NDSU Linebackers coach, Grant Olson, died unexpectedly Saturday night. Grant was with her in Texas and flew home upon the news.

The NDSU Golf alum battled back after three consecutive bogeys to build a two-shot lead with five holes left at the Champions Club Cypress Creek Course in Houston, Texas.

It was A Lim Kim of South Korea who birded the last three holes to take the championship at 3-under.

Olson bogeyed the same hole she made a hole-in-one at on Thursday to fall two shots back of a tie for the lead with two holes remaining.