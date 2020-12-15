Judge denies early release for Fargo man imprisoned for child pornography

Robert Scheiring

FARGO (KVRR) – A federal judge has turned down a Fargo man’s request to be released from prison because of COVID-19 concerns.

Fifty-four-year-old Robert Scheiring was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Scheiring claims he’s at high risk for exposure to the virus because of his age and high blood pressure. Scheiring also said that he wants to take care of his elderly father.

But 8th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson says that while Scheiring’s blood pressure is considered high, it appears to be well controlled, and his weight is not considered obese.

“All in all, Scheiring’s generalized concerns regarding the risk of

developing other medical ailments and the risk of contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated fall short of establishing extraordinary and compelling reasons for a sentence reduction” Erickson wrote.

Investigators searched computers at Scheiring’s home and at Blue Cross-Blue Shield in Fargo, where he was an executive. More than 640,000 photos and 2,450 videos depicting child pornography were seized.

Scheiring is scheduled to be released in 2022.