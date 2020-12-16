NDSU women’s basketball comes from behind to beat UND

Bison beat the Fighting Hawks in OT 74-67

FARGO, N.D — (KVRR) North Dakota State and North Dakota women’s basketball were both coming of losses heading into their Wednesday night match-up at the SHAC. The Bison looked to stay undefeated at home while winning three of the last four head-to-head match-ups.

UND came out on a 10-2 run. NDSU came out cold not making their first field goal until the second quarter.

The Bison erased an eight point deficit at the half as the Fighting Hawks did not score for the final five minutes of regulation.

NDSU won 74-67 in overtime.

Both teams return to action Monday on the road. NDSU is at Kansas. UND is at Akron.