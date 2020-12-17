ND HS Basketball Recap: Mayport CG, Northern Cass Win

The Patriots came to beat Park River by three while Northern Cass takes down May-Port-CG

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) Thursday night high school basketball in the state of North Dakota. Third day of action on the winter sports calendar featuring two sets of games with teams opening their seasons.

May-Port-C-G boys defeated Park River-F-L 49-46, coming back from a first half deficit.

Northern Cass girls started on a 13-0 run and never looked back against the May-Port-CG girls, holding them to no field goals in the first quarter and winning 57-38.