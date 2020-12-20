“Light the Town Green Week” ends with parade honoring frontline workers

"I really think that it is important for us to do something special to say thank you to all of them."

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — In support of frontline workers, Grand Forks has turned its town green for “Light the Town Green Week” and is honoring them with a parade.

“This event is a partnership between the city of Grand Forks, Altru Health System and Alerus Financial. What frontline workers do has always been so important but with the challenges that we’ve all faced this year I really think that it is important for us to do something special to say thank you to all of them,” Alerus Northern Valley President, Chris Wolf said.

Chris Wolf, who is part of Alerus Financial, says the company’s partnership came from wanting to share a message of community.

“2020 has been a challenging year for many people and we thought it would be good to bring the community together and say thank you to the frontline workers for everything they continue to do for all of us,” said Wolf.

Some of the healthcare workers at the parade say they appreciate Mayor Brandon Bochenski’s proclamation to honor frontline workers and wanted to share their support.

“I think it shows a lot that the mayor has taken a stance for all frontline workers and we just wanted to be a part of this including our own lights and lighting up our own house,” Brittney Blake said.

“I think there was a lot of support right away at the beginning but then it kind of lost its luster and so we’re trying to do what we can to bring that back and actually show our support,” Tony Meyer said.

People in the community showed up in the vehicles, expressing their gratitude towards essential workers.

Some say they appreciate their efforts especially during the holiday season.

“They’ve been putting a lot of work in throughout the year and this time of year is even more important because they’ll have to be away from their families and supporting the people who aren’t quite as lucky as us to be able to be out here,” Grand Fork’s Santa said.

It’s an act of gratitude that they hope the city of Grand Forks continues to show.

“Thank you frontline workers”

The parade wrapped up Mayor Bochenski’s proclamation that started December 14th.