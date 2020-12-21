Police respond to gunshots in Trollwood Park

FARGO (KVRR) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a report of gunshots and a stolen vehicle.

On Sunday at 10:31 p.m., police were called to Trollwood Park, 3664 Elm Street North, for a report of gunshots.

An officer on scene spotted a vehicle which matched the description that a caller gave to another officer. As the vehicle passed the officer, the suspect took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say the suspect drove recklessly through the Loaf N’ Jug parking lot, and continued into Clay County, Minn.

The vehicle was a tan/gold passenger car with temporary dealer tags. It is believed to have been stolen on Dec. 7, from the parking lot at Baker Garden & Gift, at 2733 S. University Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-235-4493 or text a tip to 847411. You may also submit a tip online at fargopolice.com