Watch: Man uses ax to vandalize Hoeven’s downtown Fargo office

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police say they’ve positively identified a man who used an ax to vandalize Sen. John Hoeven’s downtown office.

Police were called to Hoeven’s office in the Skyway at 123 Broadway, Suite 201, shortly after 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Video shows the male suspect walk up the stairs towards Hoeven’s office and smash two windows with an ax.

Police say an incident report will be sent to the Cass County States Attorney’s Office for charges.