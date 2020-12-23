Moorhead’s Myers Verbally Commits To MSUM

Defensive end Thomas Myers registered ten sacks for the Spuds in seven games, the second most in Minnesota High School Football

MOORHEAD, MINN – (KVRR) Moorhead High’s Football season was something to remember. While the team as a whole registered some eye-popping stats, so did some of the players including one who announced he’ll be playing in college locally.

That would be defensive end Thomas Myers, who wracked up 47 tackles in the spuds’ seven game season, 26 of which were for a loss. (the most in the state) His ten sacks were the second most in all of Minnesota High School Football. The senior had at least one in every game and two each in the final three this season. Myers will join a Dragons defense that allowed a league best 12.5 points a game and only three rushing touchdowns last year. He just appreciates looks from schools.

‘It’s kind of the first big decision I get to make towards my life and I don’t know, I kind of had a lot of fun through the recruiting process and going on visits and hanging out with coaches but it was definitely new to have everybody coming for me rather than me having to reach out,” Myers said.