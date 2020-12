Sheyenne Boys Hockey Tops May-Port-CG for Second Win

Mustangs shutout the Ice Dawgs 3-0

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne Boys Hockey took the ice at West Fargo Sports Arena Monday night with a match-up against May-Port-CG.

The Mustangs came out on top, 3-0, completing the shutout and improving to 2-0 on the season.

The squad is right back at it tomorrow night at Fargo North. Puck drop is at 5:15 P.M.