Fargo Force Drop Third in a Row

Lose at Home to Sioux City, 6-3

FARGO, N.D. — After a nine-game win streak, the Fargo Force have dropped their third game in a row Tuesday night.

The Sioux City Musketeers beat the Force, 6-3.

The Force drop to 9-3-2 on the season and travel to Sioux Falls next for a New Year’s Eve showdown. Puck drop at 6:05.