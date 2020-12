Interim Tag Removed From Davies Football Coach Werremeyer

Led Davies to 6-2 record; State Quarterfinal appearance

FARGO, N.D. — The interim tag has been lifted from Davies football coach Wayne Werremeyer.

After replacing Jason Theigle prior to this season, Werremeyer led the Eagles to a 6-2 record and a state quarterfinals appearance as the two seed from the east.

Werremeyer was previously an assistant for seven years.