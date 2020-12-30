MSUM Men’s and Women’s Basketball Ready to Tip-Off Seasons After Two-Month Delayed Start

Both teams open up against Augustana this weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The wait is over for Minnesota State Moorhead’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.. After a two month delay to the start of the season NSIC play tips off this weekend.

On the men’s side, the Dragons are coming off a year playing their best basketball at the end of it. Getting past the quarterfinals of the NSIC tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

For MSUM to build off that success guard Gavin Baumgartner needs to keep ballin. The senior led the Dragons in scoring and was named to the all-NSIC first team.

Head coach Chad Walthall says he’ll continue to be a major factor in the offense.

“He’s had to learn a little bit about how to score and have a scoring mindset. He’s done that well over the last year,” Walthall said. “He’s also a guy willing to be the passer and have other people score but we need him to take the shots when they’re open and take big shots. That’s why he’s a fourth year guy for us.”

“I’ve always been a fierce competitor out there and knowing what coach wants,” Baumgartner said. “Really instilling that in the other guys and trying to do that every day in practice has helped me become a leader. Knowing exactly that you can’t let up on a play and know what drill we’re running into next. Being loud, vocal. Knowing what were trying to accomplish defensively and on offense.”

The men open up at home against Augustana this weekend both 1 P.M. tips.

On the women’s side, the Dragons have four players who played in all thirty games last season including forward Peyton Boom the NSIC all-second team selection. However, every weekend presents a test playing doubleheaders against the same opponent.

Depth is one of the keys to having success. 7 of the 15 players are underclassman and without having non-conference games and just three weeks of practice it’s going to be the biggest challenge for head coach Karla Nelson’s squad.

“Not getting those extra games beforehand because it gives us a look at our strengths and weaknesses of the team and what we need to work on before going in to our conference play,” guard Natalie Steichen said.

“The goal is you still want to compete regardless if the season is a little bit different,” Coach Nelson said. You want to compete in games and then you want to take that back to practice and then go back to the games and compete. Its a learning process and there’s no doubt the head coach needs to be patient.”

The Dragons open up on the road at Augustana this Saturday.