HS Roundup New Year’s Eve Edition

Fargo North Boys Hockey, Sheyenne and Central Cass Boys Basketball all earn wins on NYE

FARGO, N.D. — It was a busy day on the ice and basketball court in North Dakota before teams rang in the New Year.

Fargo North boys hockey came from behind to beat West Fargo, 6-5 at West Fargo Sports Arena.

Sheyenne boys basketball moved up to a tie for first in the EDC with a win over Shanley, 69-50.

Central Cass boys basketball continues their undefeated season with a 51-20 win over May-Port-CG.