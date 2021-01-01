Peyton Boom Hoping to Provide Spark for MSUM Women’s Basketball This Season

Was Named NSIC All-Second Team Selection last season

MOORHEAD, MINN. — Heading into a new season, Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball is in a youth movement. 7 of the 15 players are underclassmen and only four played in all 30 games.

One of those players who was out there every night Barnesville native forward Peyton Boom. Business will need to be boomin’ for the Dragons to have success this season.

The junior is coming off a season named as an All-NSIC second team selection. Boom made 14 starts averaging just over 10 points per game and shooting at a high percentage just over .500 from the field.

In two seasons the stats keep improving and in order to have another standout year, head coach Karla Nelson says it’s all about continued development.

“Peyton just needs to be Peyton. She’s a good athlete and can score in a lot of different ways. She just needs to keep growing her game,” Nelson said. “She just really needs to focus on becoming a better defender. If she can stay out of foul trouble, she’s going to cause a lot of problems for other teams and going to be a good benefit for us. We have to get her touches. If she continues to grow her game, it’ll help us grow as a team.”

My coaches really want me to help out my teammates,” Boom said. “Try to face up to the basket more and score but also I want to be able to be a good assist. Be able to pass and help out my teammates too.

The NSIC slate is divided up into a north and south division this season. The Dragons are part of the north division opening up on the road this weekend against Augustana. The home opener will be next Friday against Minnesota-Crookston. In all, there are four home series with the finale against Northern State on February 13th.