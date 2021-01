NDSU O-Line Coach Blazek Joining Bohl’s Staff at Wyoming

Came in as O-Line Coach When Entz Named Head coach

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football begins practice in 16 days. Once they hit the field a familiar face won’t be there.

Offensive line coach AJ Blazek is going back to the FBS joining former Bison coach, Craig Bohl at Wyoming.. Blazek came in from Rutgers and the Big Ten when Matt Entz was named head coach before the 2019 season. Both were assistants together at Winona State.