UND Hockey’s Home Opener With Omaha Postponed

SeriES MOVED TO Feb. 19-20

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey’s home opener set for this weekend against Omaha has been postponed. The Mavericks continue with COVID-19 issues within its program.

The series will now be played February 19th and 20th at the Ralph. All who bought tickets can use them for the new dates. It’s the second weekend in a row both programs are postponing games.