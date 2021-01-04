Vikings Reflect on Disappointing End to Season

Finished 7-9; missed playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings season comes to an end with a 7-9 record marking the fourth time in seven years under head coach Mike Zimmer the team won’t be in the postseason.

The struggles came on defense. In the league, 25th in giving up the pass and 27th in the run.

The offense was a different story producing the NFL’s second leading rusher in running back Dalvin Cook. Receiver Justin Jefferson finished as the all-time leader among rookies in receiving yards and his counterpart, Adam Thielen had a career-high 14 touchdowns which was second in the league.

Despite the successes, the record provides a reality check.

“Sometimes you make the playoffs for a couple years in a row or you made the playoffs a few times in your career and you kind of get use to it but at the end of the day when your season ends like reminds you that it’s not easy,” Thielen said. “You have to have things go your way. You have to have the ball bounce your way a few times. You have to play well week in and week out to have a chance to make the playoffs and to make a run accomplish your goals.”

Thielen may have to get use to another offensive coordinator next season. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Gary Kubiak plans to retire this offseason. Kubiak took over after Kevin Stefanski left to be head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

His son, Klint is expected to be the replacement and would be the sixth O.C. — in six seasons.