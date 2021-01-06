Man involved in downtown Fargo riot pleads guilty

Errick Toa pleaded guilty for his role in the downtown riot last May

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man that took part in a riot last year pleaded guilty is U.S. District Court to Civil Disorder.

Thirty-one-year-old Errick Toa, originally from California, was seen on video stomping on the windshield of an occupied police vehicle.

The protests took place in May after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They started off as peaceful with marching throughout the city and later turned violent downtown.

Toa’s sentencing is set for April 13.