UND Hockey to Play Colorado College This Weekend

Fighting Hawks traveling to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – (UND Athletics) Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Denver hockey program, the Denver and Colorado College home-and-home series scheduled for this weekend, Friday, Jan. 8 and Saturday, Jan. 9, has been postponed, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced Wednesday. In its place, Colorado College will now host North Dakota on Sunday, Jan. 10 and Monday, Jan. 11 for a two-game set. In addition, the Conference announced the Tigers will make a trip to Minnesota from Feb. 18-20 to make up their two postponed contests from the NCHC Pod.

CC was slated to play at Denver this Friday and host DU on Saturday. With North Dakota’s home series against Omaha postponed earlier this week, the Fighting Hawks will now travel to Colorado Springs and face the Tigers instead on Jan. 10-11, which will replace UND and CC’s originally scheduled series on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13. The Fighting Hawks and Tigers will square off at the Broadmoor World Arena with both games on Sunday and Monday slated for 7 p.m. MT.

Denver’s scheduled home-and-home series with Colorado College this weekend (Jan. 8-9) will be made up on to-be-determined dates. Given the schools proximity to each other, finding make-up dates later in the season will be easier and allow for more flexibility.

Along with this weekend’s schedule changes, Colorado College’s two make-up games from the NCHC Pod have been rescheduled. The Tigers will first face Minnesota Duluth in Duluth on Thursday, Feb. 18 with game time at AMSOIL Arena still to be determined, before heading to St. Cloud for a single game against St. Cloud State on Saturday, Feb. 20. Puck drop at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center is set for an early noon CT start.

The decision to postpone and reschedule these series is consistent with the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the Conference’s Health & Safety Competitions Committee, as well as the Conference’s Game Schedule Policy, developed by the NCHC’s Athletic Council.