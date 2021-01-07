Crookston Hockey Makes Long Awaited Return to Ice

Play Jamestown this weekend to start season

CROOKSTON, Minn — For the first time since 2009 Minnesota-Crookston Hockey makes its return to the ice. The Eagles are scheduled to play 17 games in division two as part of the ACHA starting this weekend.

The team is led by UND hockey alum and former Fargo Force and Lincoln Stars head coach Steve Johnson. Johnson was a three-time USHL coach of the year and has built teams from the ground up on the junior level.

The 15 players are from Crookston, Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls and Baudette.

Johnson is ready to get things going.

“Those challenges are all fun and hopefully first and foremost kids from this area or looking for an opportunity to continue to play. That’s the main thing,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of good players whether they get stalled at the junior level or still at the high school level. The ACHA division two or division one which are both going to be possibilities for us. It’ll provide a real good level of competition for all the kids who choose to do this.

“I’ve heard many stories about him and I’ve had him as a coach for some skating in North Dakota,” East Grand Forks Casey Kallock said of Johnson. “Growing up, my coaches use to talk about him and how good of a coach who was throughout his career.”

The Eagles play their first series Saturday and Sunday on the road at Jamestown.