MSUM Women’s Basketball Notches Second Straight Conference Win

Dragons beat Crookston 77-67

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM women’s basketball opened up at home for the first time this season taking on Minnesota-Crookston.

The Dragons came out with their second straight win, 77-67.

Mariah McKeever had a season-high 18 points in the win.

Both sides back at it on Saturday.