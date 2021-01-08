Play Of The Week Nominees: January 8th

Sheyenne and Shanley are this week's High School Play Of The Week finalists

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The first nominee comes from Saturday’s Boys Basketball game showdown between Sheyenne and Fargo South. The Mustangs’ Jackson Moni, who lead both teams with 24 points, swatted away an attempted Bruin shot. The Mustangs won comfortably.

The second play comes from court, as well. In Shanley and West Fargo’s showdown, Deacons’ Connor Kraft rose up for the two-handed dunk.

To vote for which play you think should win, go to @KVRRSports on Twitter and find the pole pinned atop the page. You’ll have until Monday afternoon to decide.