Boom Leads MSUM To Weekend Sweep Of Crookston

The Dragons defeated the Eagles 83-64 at home on Saturday afternoon

MOORHEAD, MINN – A career game from junior forward Peyton Boom helped the Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team earn an 83-64 win over Minnesota Crookston in action on Saturday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division. UMC fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Junior forward Peyton Boom had a big game for MSUM. She had a career-high 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. She added a game-high nine rebounds. Her previous career-high of 23 came against Minnesota State on Jan. 31, 2020. Boom had 19 points in the first half.

Senior guard Sarah Jacobson had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while sophomore guard Mariah McKeever had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Freshman Karley Motschenbacher had eight points on 3-of-3 shooting off the bench.

MSUM had a 42-28 edge in rebounds and shot 43.9 percent (29-of-66) compared to 43.4 percent (23-of-53) for UMC.

MSUM had 17 offensive rebounds compared to six for UMC, and that led to a commanding 24-6 edge in second-chance points.

MSUM opened the second quarter on a 15-1 run to stretch a five-point lead to 19 (35-16) in a span of about four minutes. Boom had seven points during that run while Jacobson hit a three and freshman forward Paige Thompson converted a three-point play. MSUM took a 41-32 lead into halftime.

The Dragons are now 35-7 against Minnesota Crookston since Karla Nelson became head coach of the program in 2000. All 35 wins have come in the regular season which is more than any other program.

MSUM plays two games at Bemidji State next weekend. Friday’s game is at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s is at 3:30 p.m.

Courtesy: MSUM Athletics