NDSU Men Stay Undefeated In Summit League

The Bison defeated the Omaha Mavericks 80-66 on Saturday evening at the SHAC for their fourth Summit League win in as many games

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State Men’s Basketball was already off to its best Summit League start through three games since 2017. The Bison made it four after tonight. Dave Richman’s cohort defeated the Omaha Mavericks, 80-66, to improve to (4-0) in league play.