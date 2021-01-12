NDHSAA Makes Changes to Hockey, Wrestling Postseasons

Schedules altered for hockey and wrestling

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Changes are coming to the hockey and wrestling postseason championships.

On the mats, — there will be no regional tournaments for class A or B.

A meeting will happento determine seeding for state which still takes place at the FargoDome, however both classes will have their own sessions and the team portion completed in one day.

On the ice, the quarterfinal rounds for the boys and girls state hockey tournaments take place at the higher seed and then completed — at Ralph Engelstad Arena.