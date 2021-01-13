UND Hockey Adapting to More Schedule Changes

Games the next two weekends move dates

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey fans change your calender’s because for the second consecutive week the game schedule is shifting. Don’t worry the Fighting Hawks won’t have to postpone any series just play on different days.

This weekend’s series with Denver originally slated for Friday and Saturday is pushed back to Sunday and Monday. The Pioneers’ last two games were postponed and won’t be at full strength in two days. Next weekend’s home opening series with Colorado college is now Saturday-Sunday instead of the usual Friday-Saturday.

How is UND managing all the chaos?

“It’s about communication. It’s about making sure on a daily, weekly basis you communicate with your players, your staff and the people around you,” head coach Brad Berry said. “Just to let them know what’s going on then you can prepare your week accordingly then of game week and culminating into the two games on the weekend, but going into this season our guys knew that there had to be some flexibility and openness. Making sure that whatever is in front of us we have an open mind approach to it and deal with it.”

Both games with DU are at 8:07 and both against Colorado College at the Ralph will be 6:07 face-offs. The Hawks are 9-2-1, at the top of the NCHC and the number two team in the latest USCHO poll.