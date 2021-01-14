Dakotas, Minnesota brace for winter storm late Thursday into Friday

FARGO (KVRR) – A strong winter storm is expected to cause blizzard conditions across western Minnesota and portions of the eastern Dakotas Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service says a blizzard is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Friday in parts of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota.

About 1-3 inches of snow are expected in the Fargo-Moorhead area, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Areas south of Fergus Falls and into northeast South Dakota could see more than 3 inches of snow. Worthington, Slayton, Willmar and Alexandria could get between 3 and 7 inches of snow

Strong winds of up to 50 mph are expected to cause significant travel problems due to blowing and drifting snow.