Fargo Mayor says 2020 was a difficult year & he’s optimistic about 2021

He also talked about the urgency to discuss race relations in the metro.

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney says that through unprecedented times, the city continues to shine and lead by example.

Metro mayors held the annual State of the Cities.

Mahoney says some of the highlights include how thousands of volunteers came together last march to produce more than 230,000 sandbags when there was a possibility of flooding.

Mahoney praised Fargo Cass Public Health for providing guidance through COVID-19 and offering vital clinical services for those in the community.

“I have incredible optimism and excitement for what 2021 could have in store for Fargo, among many things, 2020 taught us that the incredible people of Fargo are capable of handling whatever challenge may come,” Mahoney said.

Fargo was named the hottest job market in the U.S. according to ZipRecruiter.