Fargo woman arrested for death of 15 month-old girl

Brandi Adeleke

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say a 37-year-old Fargo woman has been arrested for the death of a 15-month-old girl in November.

Brandi Adeleke is in custody for the murder of Meka Ducheneaux.

Fargo Police responded to a residence Nov. 20 in the 2300-block of 17 Street South for an unconscious and unresponsive 15 month old girl. The child was taken to a hospital and died Nov. 24.

Police say Adeleke was interviewed by detectives before she was arrested.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office is preparing formal charges against Adeleke.