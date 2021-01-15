NDSU Takes Both From UND in Grand Forks

Bison men and women's basketball win in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Sophomore Jarius Cook and freshman Grant Nelson both scored 13 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 62-45 road victory over North Dakota on Friday night.

The Bison led for more than 37 of the game’s 40 minutes. NDSU made 18-of-21 at the free throw line and did not allow a single free throw attempt by the Fighting Hawks.

NDSU extended its winning streak to five, improving to 5-0 atop The Summit League.

Rocky Kreuser added 11 points for NDSU, and Tyree Eady scored 10. Maleeck Harden-Hayes and Sam Griesel both grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Bison.

NDSU led 33-16 at halftime after going ahead by as many as 18 in the first half. The Fighting Hawks pulled with 11 twice in the second half, but never got any closer. The Bison built their largest lead of 21 at 57-36 with just under four minutes left.

NDSU limited UND to 31-percent shooting in the first half and 36-percent shooting for the game.

The Bison and Fighting Hawks play again on Saturday night in Grand Forks, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m. women’s game.

A jumper with :03.3 to play by Heaven Hamling gave the North Dakota State women’s basketball team the lead for good in a 64-60 win over North Dakota Friday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

The Bison improved to 9-2 on the year and 4-1 in Summit League play for the third time in school history and the first since the 2009-10 season. North Dakota dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-4 in league play. The victory was the fourth-straight over an NCAA Division I opponent, the longest streak since December 2009. The two teams will play for the third time this season on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. in Grand Forks.

Reneya Hopkins led the Bison with a game-high 14 points, while Hamling and Ryan Cobbins joined her in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively. Cobbins had a team-high eight rebounds, while Hamling added five. Kadie Deaton had a season-high three assists, while Cobbins and Olivia Skibiel each had two steals. Maggie Manson led the Fighting Hawks with 14 points.

NDSU was 21-of-51 (41.2%) from the field and 6-of-17 (35.3%) from 3-point range. The Fighting Hawks were 19-of-55 (34.5%) from the floor and 6-of-19 (31.6%) from downtown. The Bison were 16-of-23 (69.6%) at the free throw line, while North Dakota was 16-of-24 (66.7%). The Fighting Hawks had a 16-3 advantage in second chance points and 26-14 advantage in bench points.

The Bison jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a jumper by Hopkins before North Dakota rattled off eight-straight. NDSU responded with a 10-1 run, but the Fighting Hawks scored the final four points of the quarter for a 13-12 lead. NDSU led by five in the second quarter before North Dakota went on an 11-2 run to take a 27-23 lead. A jumper by Michelle Gaislerova and a 3-pointer by Hamling gave NDSU a 28-27 lead at the half. NDSU scored the first 10 points of the second half and never trailed in the second half. A jumper by Emily Dietz gave NDSU a 58-51 lead with 2:33 to play before North Dakota scored seven-straight to tie the game with :53 to play.