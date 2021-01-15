State of Athletics: Conversation With NDSU A.D. Matt Larsen

KVRR's Nick Couzin talks with NDSU A.D. Mat Larsen about fall sports move to spring

FARGO, N.D. — As the calendar flips to 2021 it brings a lot of baggage with it especially — in the sports world. North Dakota State athletics is about to take on a massive load as fall sports move to the spring.

To give an idea about how the department is welcoming the challenge KVRR’s Nick Couzin talked with athletic director Matt Larsen earlier this week.