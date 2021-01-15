Unprecedented security in Washington for Biden’s inauguration

By: Amanda Rooker

WASHINGTON – Following attacks on the U.S. Capitol last week. The FBI has issued a bulletin warning of threats to state capitols as well as the potential for further violence in DC.

An unprecedented level of security in the nation’s capital. Road closures, seven foot fencing and boarded up buildings are all part of a downtown security zone established by local and federal officials.

“It almost feels like it should be exciting that like there’s a big event happening. It’s just more of the boarding up of things just gives it an eerie feeling,” Tori Chenard of Virginia said.

These moves are the latest in a series of security measures to defend the district from any further threats of violence. As Inauguration Day draws closer, roughly 20,000 National Guard troops will arrive in dc to protect the presidential swearing-in. In past years, thousands of visitors would be arriving as well, but with monuments fenced off and the Covid-19 pandemic, the streets of DC are largely empty.

“I’ve never seen DC before so it’s been pretty wild to be here and see it in this state…it feels like a ghost town honestly,” Alicia Spangenberger of Massachusetts said.

Security measures also include attempts to slow travel into the district. Thirteen Metrorail stations are closed through next Thursday and AirBNB announced it will cancel all booked reservations during inauguration week.

The DC mayor and police chief are urging those who were hoping to travel to DC for the inauguration to stay home and enjoy the democratic ritual virtually.

130 North Dakota National Guard soldiers will provide additional support for Biden’s inauguration. The unit is headquartered in Dickinson with a detachment in Bismarck.

KVRR will have full Inauguration Day coverage on our website, Facebook and on air on Jan. 20.