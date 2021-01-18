Former Bison PG Shahid Signs Professional Contract

Signed with AB Contern in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG — Former North Dakota State point guard Vinnie Shahid is a professional baller. Shahid has signed a contract with AB Contern of the Total League in Luxembourg. Making it official on his social media.

Contern has won the league-four times most recently in the 2007-2008 season.

For the Bison, Shahid led the team in scoring the previous two seasons as a captain helping them earn berths in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Summit League Tournament.

The Total League resumes play on February 27th after a delay since October 10th with Contern sitting in sixth place at 2 and 2.