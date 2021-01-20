NDSU Football Prepares For First Indoor Practice

The team will be taking the same precautions and safety measures as they did for their lone game in October

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – North Dakota State Football hits the practice field this Friday for the first time since the summer. That was when they were outdoors. Now, they’ll be inside at the Fargodome where the safety measures will be just as critical.

Head Coach Matt Entz said that the precautions and guidelines will be exactly the same as they were leading up to their lone game back in October: an emphasis on social distancing when possible, masks or face-shields will have to be worn, they’ll be hand sanitizing dispensers throughout the facility and locker assignments have been spaced apart. Where they’ll play road games might pose a challenge in how they prepare for opponents, according to Entz.

“You know the biggest difference is, depending on our schedule, we’re going to have probably some cold weather games,” Entz said. “It would be nice to be able to get outside a little bit. Cold football is much different than in the dome and in the confines of the dome or in the bubble. Wind is going to play a role and just getting use to the elements so I think it has more to do with just the operation. Being able to communicate. If it’s a 40 mph wind, are we going to have to use silent cadence? But otherwise, I think trying to be inside allows us better work because you take the elements out so we’ll spend the majority of our practices inside.”

The Bison play their first game at home against Youngstown State on February 21st.