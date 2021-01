H.S. Boys Hockey Roundup: East Grand Forks Wins, Moorhead Falls in OT

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A busy night of high school hockey in the Red River valley.

Moorhead boys hockey overcame a deficit twice to St Michael-Albertville only to fall in overtime at home.

East Grand Forks jumped out to a two-goal advantage against Davies after one period and went on to beat the Eagles 7-3.