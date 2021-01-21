Part of Drekker Brewing purchases go toward The Arts Partnership

Artist show off their work and what art brings to the community.

FARGO, N.D. – Unpillaging Night at Drekker Brewing is usually to help people pay medical bills, but Thursday night the focus is on the arts.

Drekker is giving one dollar for every purchase to The Arts Partnership. It will help the community organization to continue supporting local artists with grants and residencies.

This year two very different artists displayed their work, one of which was large format exposures on glass and wire jewelry.

“Like how essential things are and the arts are just as essential because they connect people. We had to be creative in how we could show the arts and represent people in our communities,” The Arts Partnership Communications Director Ethan Mickelson said.

The Arts Partnership helps give life to large scale projects but also focuses on making sure individual artists are able to contribute to the FM area.