Vikings OC Kubiak Announces Retirement

EAGAN, Minn. — (Vikings PR) Gary Kubiak is retiring after 25 seasons of coaching in the National Football League.

Kubiak announced his decision in a statement Thursday afternoon:

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to work for 36 seasons as an NFL player and coach. I’ve been on a football field for most of my life, and now I look forward to stepping away from the game and enjoying more time with my family and friends.

“I offer my sincere thanks to the owners and fans of the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers for giving me opportunities to be a part of this great game and for treating me and my family so well over the years.

“I’ll miss the competition, the planning, game days and being part of a team. But, more than anything, I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made along the way with players, coaches and staff. I love the game of football and will forever be its biggest fan.”

Kubiak was hired by Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer in January of 2019 to be the Vikings Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Advisor. He then served as the Vikings Offensive Coordinator during the 2020 season after Kevin Stefanski was hired as the head coach of the Browns.

Zimmer said in a statement that the Vikings will miss Kubiak’s presence and influence around Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

“Gary did a tremendous job with us at the Vikings over the past two seasons. I have a great deal of respect for him as a coach and as a person, and I’m glad I was able to coach with him. He has had one heck of an NFL career as a player, assistant coach and head coach, and I am really happy for Gary and his wife Rhonda as they head off to their ranch. We will all miss Gary at the Vikings organization and wish him the very best.”