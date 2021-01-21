Vikings OC Kubiak Announces Retirement
Spent the last two seasons on Vikings staff
EAGAN, Minn. — (Vikings PR) Gary Kubiak is retiring after 25 seasons of coaching in the National Football League.
Kubiak announced his decision in a statement Thursday afternoon:
“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to work for 36 seasons as an NFL player and coach. I’ve been on a football field for most of my life, and now I look forward to stepping away from the game and enjoying more time with my family and friends.
“I offer my sincere thanks to the owners and fans of the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers for giving me opportunities to be a part of this great game and for treating me and my family so well over the years.
“I’ll miss the competition, the planning, game days and being part of a team. But, more than anything, I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made along the way with players, coaches and staff. I love the game of football and will forever be its biggest fan.”
Kubiak was hired by Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer in January of 2019 to be the Vikings Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Advisor. He then served as the Vikings Offensive Coordinator during the 2020 season after Kevin Stefanski was hired as the head coach of the Browns.
Zimmer said in a statement that the Vikings will miss Kubiak’s presence and influence around Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.
“Gary did a tremendous job with us at the Vikings over the past two seasons. I have a great deal of respect for him as a coach and as a person, and I’m glad I was able to coach with him. He has had one heck of an NFL career as a player, assistant coach and head coach, and I am really happy for Gary and his wife Rhonda as they head off to their ranch. We will all miss Gary at the Vikings organization and wish him the very best.”
Kubiak, 59, hinted at the end of the 2020 season that this decision might be coming.
“Well, I’ve enjoyed it. I’m kind of a year-to-year at this stage of my life, I think, as a football coach,” Kubiak said when asked about his future. “But I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed working with the players; I love calling games.
“That’s the way I grew up. It’s interesting. I’ll tell you, I’ve had my opportunity to be a head coach and I enjoyed that, but it was really fun to be one of the guys again, if that makes any sense,” Kubiak added. “Back in that room, teaching and being one of the fellas, so I appreciate Zim’ and [Vikings General Manager] Rick [Spielman] giving me a chance to do that, I’ve enjoyed it.”
Kubiak’s retirement means the Vikings will have their sixth offensive coordinator in eight seasons in 2021.