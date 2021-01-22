An Unusual Leadup To Football Isn’t Throwing NDSU Off

The Bison kick off the regular season on Feb. 21 at home against Youngstown State

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Bison were back on the practice fields this summer. That was under the sun. Now, with winter here, they’re indoors for the first time in a while

With every aspect of life in flux nowadays, head coach Matt Entz has emphasized the importance of acclimating to season mode this week at a time they’re not accustomed to.

“This last two weeks, we’ve had a ramp-up period,” said head coach Matt Entz. “That we’ve emphasized a couple things. Getting back into Football shape has been unique having the holidays tucked right in there. Generally, when we start the season, we’re coming off of summer workouts with coach Kramer and our strength staff. The last thing we emphasized are the fundamentals and the techniques that are going to be necessary for us to navigate the next twelve months.”

Speaking of the months ahead, just yesterday it was announced opponent Indiana State opted out of the upcoming season, forcing N.D.S.U. to alter their schedule, moving the against North Dakota up and adding Southern Illinois to the slate…

“You got to role with the punches to a certain extent,” said Entz. “Of course, would you like to have greater clarity on who you’re going to play and when. And I look back on all the things we talk about. Whoever is the next week, we’ll prepare for them at that time.”

And then there is Trey Lance’s backup from last year, Zeb Noland, who transferred from Big 12 Iowa in the spring of 2019. Now, it’s expected to be his time to shine.

“Zeb has done a tremendous job,” said Entz. “You can see the leadership in him, trying to be the catalyst for the skill positions: the wide receivers, the running backs, the tight ends. He has an air about him. A confident swagger that I’m excited to see.”