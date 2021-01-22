NDSU Basketball Programs Split Night One of Doubleheaders Against Denver

Bison women lost 62-60; Bison men won 70-58

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 in Summit League play with a 70-58 victory over Denver on Friday night inside the Scheels Center.

Bison senior Rocky Kreuser recorded his fourth double-double in the past five games, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead all players in both categories.

NDSU had three more players score in double figures, with Jarius Cook at 16, Sam Griesel at 13, and Tyree Eady at 10. Eady nearly registered his second straight double-double, finishing with nine rebounds.

The Bison shot 40 percent for the game, and Denver shot 44 percent. NDSU made just 5-of-16 from three-point range, but converted 23-of-26 at the free throw line. Kreuser made 11-of-12 at the charity stripe.

NDSU led for 28 of the game’s 40 minutes. Despite going ahead by eight at 35-27 early in the second half, the Bison saw their advantage dwindle and then disappear when the Pioneers pulled ahead 47-43 with 11 minutes left.

Eady scored a bucket in traffic to pull NDSU within two at 49-47, then he drained a transition three to give the Bison a 50-49 lead with just over nine minutes remaining. NDSU led the rest of the way.

NDSU and Denver play again on Saturday night in Fargo, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m. women’s game between the Bison and Pioneers.

The Denver Pioneers snapped the North Dakota State women’s basketball team’s five-game winning streak on Friday night, earning a 62-60 win at the Scheels Center.

NDSU dropped to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in Summit League play, while Denver improved to 4-9 overall and 2-3 in league play. The two teams will meet again Saturday night, with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Scheels Center. The loss was the first at the Scheels Center for the Bison since Feb. 27, 2020. The game was the 300th as a head coach for Bison Head Coach Jory Collins.

Sophomore Ryan Cobbins led the Bison with 18 points, tying a career high, as she went over 400 career points. Emily Dietz and Kadie Deaton each added nine points. Dietz and Cobbins each had nine rebounds, while Deaton had a season-high seven. With seven points, Michelle Gaislerova moved into 23rd in school history with 1,179 career points. Heaven Hamling and Kylie Strop each had two assists, a career-high for Strop. Anna Jackson led the Pioneers with 14 points.

The Bison were 23-of-62 (37.1%) from the field, while Denver was 22-of-57 (38.6%). The Bison were 4-of-24 (16.7%) from 3-point range and 10-of-17 (58.8%) at the free throw line, a season-low for both. The Bison were 2-of-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Denver was 9-of-25 (36%) from downtown and 9-of-20 (45%) at the charity stripe. NDSU had a 34-20 advantage in the paint.

Denver led 25-23 after the first quarter, while neither team scored over 17 points in a quarter after the first. The Pioneers took a 36-32 lead at the half, before NDSU cut it to two going into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the final frame. Cobbins tied the game with a jumper at 59-59 with 2:31 to play, but a 3-pointer by Jackson gave Denver the final lead with 1:19 remaining. NDSU had the ball at midcourt with :04 to play, but the final shot was blocked at the buzzer.