Play of the Week Nominees: January 22nd

DGF, Moorhead Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — (KVRR) The latest DJ Colter High School Play of The Week Nominees come Minnesota on the ice and hardwood.

First up, its the state of hockey there has to be a great play from the ice. Moorhead’s Harper Bentz doing just that against St. Michael Albertville on Thursday night with too much sauce on the backhand one of two first period goals on the night from him. Spuds comeback fell short in overtime.

But is it better than what we saw on the hardwood Monday night from DGF hoops? Rebels forcing the steal and Owen Leach sending his mail through the air. The one-handed slam part of a 14-0 run to start the second half in a win at home over east grand forks..

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.